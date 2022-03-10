Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Target has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $15.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of TGT opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Target by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

