TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz Sells 16,517 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total transaction of C$1,193,328.47.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$71.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$56.55 and a 52 week high of C$73.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

