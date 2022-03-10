TD Securities Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.88.
OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $22.24 on Monday. AltaGas has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.
AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.
