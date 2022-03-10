TD Securities Trims AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Target Price to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

