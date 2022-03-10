TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 5.3% Higher

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 7,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 283,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87.

Get TDCX alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,646,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,491,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.