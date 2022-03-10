TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

TechnipFMC Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.