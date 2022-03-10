Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.72.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.