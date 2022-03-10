Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$56.00 and last traded at C$55.42, with a volume of 4003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total transaction of C$9,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,118,004.80. Insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $10,507,566 over the last quarter.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

