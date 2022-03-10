Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.55. 21,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $161.36 and a 1-year high of $229.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

