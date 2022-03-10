Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.87

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
