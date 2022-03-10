Terri F. Graham Sells 3,623 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

