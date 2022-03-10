Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Textron were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,679. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

