The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

GEO stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $704.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.