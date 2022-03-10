The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€300.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($326.09) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS traded up €25.21 ($27.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching €210.15 ($228.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,380,612 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €236.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €263.02. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.