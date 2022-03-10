The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.93). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 442,939 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £65.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41.
The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile (LON:TMMG)
