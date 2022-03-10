The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.00

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 7555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market cap of £171.64 million and a P/E ratio of 29.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.55.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($73,113.21).

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

