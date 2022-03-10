The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.27% of The Shyft Group worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

