The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $48,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

