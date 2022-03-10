TheStreet Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

