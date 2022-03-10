Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,176 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

