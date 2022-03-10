Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in STERIS were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 180.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 47.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $178.08 and a 12-month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

