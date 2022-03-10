Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 87,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

