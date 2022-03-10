Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $925,000 Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCFS opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.