Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,174 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,174 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

