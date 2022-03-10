Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,378 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after buying an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 17,064,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,182 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $58,515,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,549,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,915 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.