Tim Jones Acquires 1,116 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones purchased 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($13,028.77).

Treatt stock opened at GBX 938 ($12.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £561.84 million and a P/E ratio of 37.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,090.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,099.23. Treatt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 842 ($11.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

