TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TMST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $858.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.