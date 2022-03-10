Tito Serafini Sells 30,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

