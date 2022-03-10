Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $16,828,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

