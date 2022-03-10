Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

