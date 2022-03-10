Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.