TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 6434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

