TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTX opened at $11.56 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

