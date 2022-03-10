Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.