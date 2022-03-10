Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.
Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.
In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.
About Transocean (Get Rating)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.