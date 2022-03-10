Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 24,803 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,025,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

