Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.94. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

TSE stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,955. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,486,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

