Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 8,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,360,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
DCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)
