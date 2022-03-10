Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $126.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,927. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

