TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSSI stock remained flat at $$0.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.83. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.89.
About TSS (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSS (TSSI)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.