TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSSI stock remained flat at $$0.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.83. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Get TSS alerts:

About TSS (Get Rating)

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.