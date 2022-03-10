Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 315 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $414.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.