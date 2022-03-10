Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

