Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 48,673 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48,673 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.08 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

