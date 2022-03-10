Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 877,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $911.32 million, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

