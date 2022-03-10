Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.18

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 6904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Turing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. Turing’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turing Holding Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Turing by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

