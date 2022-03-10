Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.80. Twilio has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.