Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 893553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Specifically, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,951 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

