Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.