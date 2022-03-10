Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.66% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

ACR stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a current ratio of 263.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

