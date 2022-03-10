Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $871,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE RYN opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.