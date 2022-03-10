Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $910,000 Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.36% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

