Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $963,000 Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -215.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

